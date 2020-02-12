South Korea's Jeju Island women divers are aging, with more than half of the population in their 70s or older, the island's authorities said Wednesday. File Photo by Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- South Korea's diving women are getting older as their population declines on the southernmost island of Jeju, according to government statistics.

The island's capital Jeju City said Wednesday the total number of people engaged in diving for shellfish as a livelihood has declined from 2018 to 2019, News 1 reported.

At the end of 2019, there were a total of 2,269 women divers, down from 2,241 divers the previous year, according to the report.

The decline is the result of dozens of retirements. In 2019, a total of 36 people registered as "new divers," and 34 women returned to diving for work, but a total of 76 women also stopped working, the report says.

Diving may be dangerous work in South Korea for the women; more than 50 percent of the divers are in their 70s or older. In 2019, a total of 22 women died owing to diving accidents or natural causes, according to Jeju City.

Ko Jae-wan, senior official at the maritime and fisheries department in Jeju City, said plans are underway to increase funding for safety education, or nearly $6 million, in order to "prevent accidents for aging women divers."

UNESCO has inscribed Jeju's woman divers as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

"With knowledge of the sea and marine life, the Jeju haenyeo [female divers] harvest for up to seven hours a day, 90 days of the year holding their breath for just one minute for every dive and making a unique verbal sound when resurfacing," UNESCO said in its 2016 statement.

South Korean newspaper Hankook Ilbo reported Wednesday the divers currently working may also be averse to new divers joining the workforce because of increased competition. Fishing licenses are difficult to procure and "high barriers" prevail for potential divers, according to the report.