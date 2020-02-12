Authorities did not name the man who now faces multiple charges in Lyra McKee's April 2019 death. File Photo by Jess Lowe/EPA-EFE

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern Ireland charged a 52-year-old man Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of journalist Lyra McKee last year.

The man, who officials did not identify, will appear in court Thursday to face charges he shot McKee dead during a riot in the Creggan area of Derry last April.

The suspect is charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and professing to be a member of a proscribed organization, police said.

McKee, 29, was covering the riot when she was shot four times.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said the investigation is still going.

"I have always said a number of individuals were involved with the gunman on the night Lyra was killed, and while today is significant for the investigation the quest for the evidence to bring the gunman to justice remains active," he said.

McKee was a prominent advocate for marriage equality and her death was widely denounced across the United Kingdom.

Three others who were previously arrested as part of the investigation were released.