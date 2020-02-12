Authorities said they weren't initially sure how Sviridov had gotten a handgun past security and into the Moscow courtroom. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A former Russian prison official was sentenced on extortion charges Wednesday -- and abruptly pulled a gun in the Moscow courtroom and shot himself dead after the punishment was read.

Officials said Viktor Sviridov, a onetime official for the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, shot himself with a handgun at Moscow's Chertanovsky Court just moments after the judge announced a sentence of three years in a high-security prison. Sviridov was convicted on charges he extorted $158,500.

Authorities said Sviridov died immediately at the scene, and that they're investigating how he obtained a firearm and took it into the courtroom. Russian news service Interfax reported that a bag containing the gun had been "properly inspected" when Sviridov carried it inside.

Sviridov may have had an advanced stage of terminal cancer, The Moscow Times reported.