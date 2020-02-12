A U.S. Marine waits to guide a troop movement in Syria in 2017. U.S. military said Wednesday that a coalition patrol in northeast Syria came under attack by Syrian government forces. Photo by Sgt. Matthew Callahan/U.S. Marine Corps/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A coalition patrol faced small arms fire in Qamishli in northeast Syria on Wednesday, but was able to return to its base, U.S. military officials said.

A Twitter message posted by Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III did not say if the patrol suffered any casualties in the attack.

The patrol came upon a checkpoint manned by Syrian government forces in Qamishli.

"After the coalition patrol issued a series of warnings to de-escalate, it came under small arms fire from unknown individuals," the statement said. "In self-defense, Coalition troops returned fire. The situation was de-escalated and is under investigation."

Tensions in the region have remained high after a U.S. drone strike last month killed Iran's top military commander and Iran responded by firing missiles in an Iraq military base that housed U.S. troops.

In the Iranian attack, President Donald Trump initially said no soldiers were hurt. The Pentagon confirmed this week that 109 service members suffered mild traumatic brain injuries.