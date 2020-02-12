Police walk at the scene of a stabbing in the Streatham area of London, Britain, on February 3. Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA EFE

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- British lawmakers are weighing "emergency" legislation Wednesday that would strengthen prison sentences for inmates convicted of terrorism, despite new doubts about the measure's legality and necessity.

The legislation would end Britain's current system of automatic halfway release for those serving standard sentences for terror-related crimes.

Under the proposal, convicts would be forced to serve a minimum of two-thirds of their prison terms before any type of release is possible. The bill would apply retroactively to around 50 convicted terrorists who are nearing their automatic halfway release point.

The government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed the bill Monday following a stabbing attack this month in the south London neighborhood of Streatham and one in November on London Bridge, crimes that were both carried out by men released from prison early. The measure has been introduced in Parliament.

RELATED British PM Johnson says law will prevent early release for terrorists

Johnson said rehabilitation for radicalized terrorists "rarely works" and that more scrutiny should be given those individuals before they are considered for early release. The suspect in Streatham, who was shot dead in the attack, had previously served time for spreading extremist material.

Doubts have arisen, however, over both the need for the new measure and the legality of its retroactive nature.

After questioning by British Parliament last month, the government revealed Tuesday only 3 percent of 196 such prisoners granted early release from 2013 through 2019 were later convicted of more terror-related offenses.

"The rate of re-offending hardly merits the junking of basic principles of the rule of law and human rights," said British attorney Raj Chada. "This is not evidenced-based policy-making, but panic-induced populism."

Another emergency provision would make early release dependent on a "thorough risk assessment" from parole boards. Those deemed a threat could remain imprisoned for life.

The bill's retroactive provisions would likely invite legal challenges under the Human Rights Act, analysts say.

RELATED Victims of London Bridge terror attack remembered in somber vigil

"The decision to lengthen the sentences of people who've already been sentenced and therefore expected to be serving half the sentence may be in breach of the law," said Alexander Carlile, a former independent government reviewer of terrorism legislation. "It's certainly going to be challenged."