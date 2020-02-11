Former Sundanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir stands in a cage during a trial in Khartoum, Sudan, on August 19, 2019. He is expected to be turned over to the International Criminal Court in the near future. File Photo by EPA-EFE

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The government of Sudan agreed Tuesday to turn over former President Omar al-Bashir to a war crimes tribunal to face up to his role in a conflict more than 10 years ago that killed more than 300,000 Sudanese.

Faisal Saleh, a spokesman for Sudan's transitional military government and 11-member sovereign council, said Khartoum agreed to demands by Darfur rebels that anyone wanted by the International Criminal Court be handed over as part of an overarching peace deal.

Bashir was overthrown nearly a year ago and has since been wanted by the ICC to face charges of war crimes and genocide for the Darfur conflict.

The government and rebels announced the deal Tuesday but did not specifically mention Bashir by name.

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Bashir in 2009 and 2010 on five counts of crimes against humanity and two counts of war crimes stemming the Darfur conflict, which targeted rebels and civilians between 2003 and 2008.

Prosecutors and other observers say hundreds of thousands of people in the region were killed, maimed and tortured at the hands Bashir's forces. The United Nations estimates as many as 400,000 died and 2.7 million were displaced.

After he was deposed by the military last April, Bashir was given a two-year sentence on corruption charges and is being held in a Khartoum jail. He has long denied accusations of war crimes and refuses to recognize the ICC -- which he considers a "political court" that's part of a Western conspiracy, one of his attorneys said Tuesday.