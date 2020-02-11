North Korea's Kim Jong Un sent a message to Iran's president on Tuesday, according to state media. File Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- North Korea delivered a congratulatory message to Iran on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, according to North Korean state media.

Pyongyang's state-controlled news agency KCNA said Tuesday North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and newly appointed Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon sent messages to Hassan Rouhani, the president of Iran, and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, respectively, on the anniversary.

"The victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran was a historic affair that brought about a fundamental shift in pioneering the fate of the Iranian people so that they may break free from all manners of domination and subjugation," Kim said in his message, according to KCNA.

The North Korean leader also said he is "confident" the "commendable" relationship between the two countries will expand in the future.

Ri Son Gwon, who was appointed to office in January and replaces top North Korea diplomat Ri Yong Ho, described the Iranian people as "brotherly" to North Koreans, and expressed hope Tehran would "make ongoing progress against the pressures and sanctions of the hostile forces."

Iran and North Korea are under U.S. and international sanctions. The two sides have previously exchanged messages of solidarity.

On Tuesday, Korean Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun condemned the sanctions in an article promoting the role of North Korean scientists.

The Rodong claimed the "sinister goals" of the "hostile forces" include the isolation of North Korea such that science and technology cannot make advances in the regime.

"The long-term confrontation with the hostile forces, including the United States, has become a fait accompli at present," the Rodong said. "If we fall even a step behind, we will fall behind 10 steps, a hundred steps, in all other fields."

The newspaper also called for a "grand battle" for the country on the scientific front ahead of the 75th anniversary of the Korean Workers' Party, which is to be observed on Oct. 10.