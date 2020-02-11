At least 15 people died when a small wooden boat carrying more than 100 Rohingya migrants traveling from Bangladesh to Malaysia capsized and sank on Tuesday. Photo courtesy EPA-EFE

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- At least 15 people died after a small wooden boat carrying Rohingya Muslim migrants sank off the coast of Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The boat capsized while traveling to Malaysia in the Bay of Bengal off the southeast coast of Bangladesh at about 3 a.m., killing 11 women and four children, Cmdr. Joynal Abedin of the Bangladesh navy said.

Authorities in Bangladesh have rescued at least 69 people but passengers estimated there were about 130 people on board.

Coast guard spokesman Hamidul Islam said the chance of finding survivors is slim, but search and rescue operations were underway.

The Rohingya are a Muslim minority in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar that have faced decades of sanctioned discrimination.

More than 730,000 Rohingya left Myanmar after a military campaign against them in 2017 and have since lived in crowded camps on the border of Bangladesh.

Smugglers seeking to offer illegal journeys to Malaysia, which has a Muslim majority population, are commonly found in the refugee camps in Bangladesh.