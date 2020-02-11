Afghan security forces carry a damaged vehicle from the site of a suicide attack that targeted the entrance gate of Marshal Fahim Military Academy in Kabul, Afghanistan Tuesday. Photo by Hedayatullah Amid/EPA-EFE

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- At least six people died and 12 others were injured in a suicide bomb attack outside of a military academy in Kabul Tuesday morning, Afghanistan's Ministry of the Interior said.

The suspected suicide bomber detonated the device while the employees and cadets were entering the Marshal Fahim Military Academy building. Early reports said that at least four of the dead were military personnel.

No group so far has claimed responsibility for the bombing. The Islamic State has targeted the same military academy in the past.

The United States and the Taliban have been in peace talks for months, coincided with a drop off in violence over that time. Military operations had also slowed fighting conducted by the Islamic State.

Those talks were postponed in December by U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad after the Taliban attacked a U.S. military base in Bagram.

No one took responsibility for a previous attack in November when 13 people were killed and 20 injured.