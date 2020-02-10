Han Jin-won (L) and Bong Joon-ho, winner of best original screenplay, best director and best picture for "Parasite," appear backstage with their Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in congratulated film director Bong Joon-ho on Monday following his historic wins for best director, best original screenplay, best international feature and best picture at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Moon, who publicly viewed Bong's Parasite in June, and has praised the film on previous award occasions, said in his message Bong's film was the most Korean of stories, Yonhap reported.

"Parasite has moved the hearts of a global audience with the most Korean of stories," Moon said. "[Bong's] distinctive and detailed approach to direction, the film's succinct delivery of lines, screenplay, editing, music and art direction and skilled acting showed the world [Korea's] filmmaking capabilities."

Moon added Parasite is "joyful, yet sad," and that the film delivers a social message in a new and effective way.

The film is a story of different South Korean families grappling with a widening socioeconomic divide -- a theme that has resonated with global audiences. A South Korean analyst who spoke to UPI said the film is based on South Korean experiences with widening disparity in the aftermath of the International Monetary Fund's $58 billion emergency bailout in 1997.

Moon also said in his statement he would defend freedom of expression among South Korean filmmakers.

"The government will work together with our filmmakers, so that they may unleash their imaginations and make movies without concern," the South Korean leader said.

Bong was one of 10,000 filmmakers and artists in South Korea who may have been included on a blacklist during the previous Park Geun-hye administration. Park's Culture Minister Cho Yoon-sun was arrested for the blacklist in 2017.

Moon was not alone in celebrating Parasite's victory at Sunday's Oscars.

U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris tweeted a congratulatory message to Bong. On Twitter, Harris included images of instant noodles that were mixed like the bowl of "jjapaguri" in the film.

The noodles are topped with sirloin steak in the movie to symbolize class status.