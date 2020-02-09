Afghan Army soldiers patrol at a check point near the Shirzad district, in Hogyani district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, on Sunday. Twi American soldiers were killed and six wounded by someone wearing an Afghan soldier's uniform. Photo by Ghulamullah Habibi/EPA-EFE

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Two U.S. Special Forces members were killed and six others wounded when a man wearing an Afghan uniform opened fire on a joint base in the eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, U.S. military confirmed Sunday.

In addition, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said one of its soldiers was also killed in the attack Saturday, a U.S. official told CNN.

Initially Saturday, U.S. military officials gave sketchy details, only saying American and Afghan forces came under direct fire during an operation in the Nangarhar province.

A person with a machine gun opened fire on the Sherzad district center, said Col. Sonny Leggett, spokesman for the U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

"Upon completing a key-leader engagement at the district center, current reports indicate an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined U.S. and Afghan force with a machine gun," Colonel Sonny Leggett said in a statement to Military Times. "We are still collecting information and the cause or motive behind the attack is unknown at this time."

The assailant in army uniform was killed, the governor of the eastern Afghan province, Shah Mahmood Miakhel, told Voice of America.

It was not immediately clear whether the deadly attack stemmed from a misunderstanding or the shooter was an "influenced" person. The Taliban has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

The wounded soldiers were receiving medical treatment at a U.S. facility.

The names of the service members killed are being withheld until 24 hours after notifying next of kin.

About 13,000 American troops are stationed in Afghanistan, including conducting counterterrorism operations and as part of a NATO-led Resolute Support mission of several thousand coalition force ro train and advise Afghan security forces battling the Taliban.

During the State of the Union address last Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed intentions to withdraw from Afghanistan.

"I am not looking to kill hundreds of thousands of people in Afghanistan, many of them innocent," Trump said. "It is also not our function to serve other nations as a law enforcement agency. These are warfighters, the best in the world, and they either want to fight to win or not fight at all. We are working to finally end America's longest war and bring our troops back home."