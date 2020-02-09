Trending Stories

Judge holds off dropping rape charges against California surgeon and girlfriend
Judge holds off dropping rape charges against California surgeon and girlfriend
Hackers attack Facebook's official Twitter accounts
Hackers attack Facebook's official Twitter accounts
Utah man pleads guilty to killing his wife on cruise ship in Alaska
Utah man pleads guilty to killing his wife on cruise ship in Alaska
Mississippi house fire kills 6 children, mother
Mississippi house fire kills 6 children, mother
U.S., Afghan forces attacked in eastern Afghanistan
U.S., Afghan forces attacked in eastern Afghanistan

Photo Gallery

 
Jennifer Lopez, Shakira perform at Super Bowl LIV halftime show
Jennifer Lopez, Shakira perform at Super Bowl LIV halftime show
 
Back to Article
/