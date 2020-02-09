Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The death toll from coronavirus increased Sunday to 813 worldwide, equaling the number who died from severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic of 2002-03.

All but two of the deaths are in mainland China. The other two were in Hong Kong and the Philippines though the patients had traveled from the nation.

In China, 89 additional deaths were reported Sunday through Saturday, which is three more than the previous day's figure, according to China's National Health Commission. One week ago, there were 304 deaths with the first dearth reported on Jan. 11.

The number of newly confirmed cases rose by 2,656, which is a drop from 3,385 new ones Friday.

In all, the number of cases worldwide is 37,566, including 37,198 in mainland China.

In Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, there were 81 new deaths and 2,147 more newly confirmed cases. In all, the province's total fatalities from the outbreak is 780 and total cases is 27,100.

In Wuhan, where the virus was first discovered, there were 1,379 new cases.

A total of 600 patients were released from hospitals after being cured, including 324 in Hubei Province. Also, 31,124 people who had had close contact with infected patients were freed from medical observation.

So far, 371,905 people have been identified as having had close contact with infected patients., including 188,183 under medical observation, the health agency reported.

China has been attempting to increase the number of supplies and medical equipment.

On Saturday night, Hubei deputy governor Cao Guangjing said protection gear for medics in the province remained nearly 20 per centshort of what was needed.

The National Development and Reform Commission, which is a macroeconomic planning agency under the State Council, the country's cabinet, said of health screening equipment, and drugs and vaccines, were being pushed to produce more of them as soon as possible. The government will help companies to secure funding, licences, facilities and raw materials if needed, and would buy any unsold products, it said.

Outside China, there are 368 cases, including 29 in Hong Kong, 10 in Macau and 18 in Taiwan. Twelves cases have been reported in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Travel from China has been curtailed.

On Friday, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Lines announced all travelers with Chinese, Hong Kong and Macau passports, regardless of when or whether they had recently been to mainland China., will be banned. In addition, cruise lines has rerouted voyages, ending stops in China.

When the Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas docked in Bayonne, N.J., on Friday, four passengers were sent to a New Jersey hospital after 27 travelers on board were screened for the coronavirus.

Seventy cases have now been confirmed on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Yokohama, Jaoan. A total of 3,700 people are on board, including 428 Americans.

The economic impact is forecast to be worse than SARS, according to Hong Kong's financial secretary.

"The actual impact of this epidemic on Hong Kong's economy depends on its development, but I believe that the outlook is not optimistic and is likely to be a stronger impact than the that of SARS in 2003," Paul Chan wrote on his blog. "In terms of internal factors, mainland visitors now account for 78% of all visitors to Hong Kong, a percentage much higher than 41% in 2002. In recent years, tourism accounts for 32% of Hong Kong's total service industry output, which is higher than 21% during the SARS period. Therefore, if the tourism and retail industry continue to weaken, there will be a more significant impact on our economy."