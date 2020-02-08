A house lies in ruins in the village of Blas-Batyr after ethnic clashes between Kazakhs and Dungans in Kazakhstan on Saturday. Photo by Igor Kovalenko/EPA-EFE

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Ethnic violence in southern Kazakhstan left at least eight people dead and dozens others injured, local officials said.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said local police and the national guard brought the violence under control Friday.

Ethnic Kazakhs fought with the Dungan, a minority group of Muslims originally from China. Those involved set fire to houses and overturned cars. BBC News reported about 30 houses and 15 commercial properties were destroyed during the violence.

RFE/RL reported the clashes sent hundreds of of people fleeing across the border to Kyrgyzstan. Some sought medical care in the neighboring country.

Some Kazakh witnesses said there had been long-standing feuds between the two groups, especially in the town of Masanchi, where Dungan families control much of the businesses.

Interior Minister Erlan Turghymbaev said police arrested at least 47 people

"It was scary. [I was worried] about the [safety] of my family," Kharsan Subakhunov, a truck driver who fled to Kyrgyzstan told RFE-RL. "We stood guard to defend them ... Someone had been spreading fake news -- people had been duped [into believing them], and innocent people ended up suffering."

Tokayev said he ordered security forces to target people spreading hate speech and "provocative rumors and disinformation."