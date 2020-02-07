Smoke rises amid clashes between Syrian and Turkish troops near Ras al-Ain town in northeastern Syria on October 17, 2019. File Photo by Ahmed Mardnli/EPA-EFE

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Turkish officials said Friday they have sent more troops to Turkey's border with Syria due to counter Damascus' push to seize control of a strategic highway to Aleppo.

The move is the latest in a series of escalating steps between Turkish and Syrian forces, which are supported by the Russian military, in recent weeks as Damascus has tried to eliminate the last rebel strongholds in northwest Syria.

The watchdog Syrian Observation for Human Rights said Syrian troops retreated to the southern edge of Saraqeb on Wednesday after the Turkish military fired on its soldiers. Syrian media said the troops entered the town Thursday.

Turkish military spokesman Olcay Denizer said Ankara will respond to any Syrian attack on its troops in Idlib.

"All kinds of attacks will be retaliated in proportion, our observation posts [in Idlib] will continue their duties," Denizer said.

Syrian forces were blamed for the deaths of seven Turkish soldiers and a civilian contractor in Idlib Monday. Turkey retaliated by firing on more than 50 Syrian targets, killing 76 soldiers.

Syria's United Nations representative Bashar al-Jaafari said in New York Thursday Damascus will rescue its citizens in Idlib from "terrorist control."

He accused some Security Council nations of working against Syria while condemning Turkey. He blamed Turkey for the "occupation, aggression and looting in Syria" along its border.