Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A South Korean transgender woman who was accepted to an all-women's college in Seoul has withdrawn from the school, citing harassment and concerns for her future safety.

The 22-year-old woman, who requested anonymity, is no longer a student at Sookmyung Women's University, local news service Newsis reported Friday.

In a message posted to an online transgender community board on Friday, the South Korean national said her life has been a series of "endless disregard [of her identity] and opposition."

"I have lost that which is taken for granted for the conduct of daily life."

The former student also condemned intolerance for differences at her school.

"One must think about the better opinion among a multiplicity of opinions in an arena of contestation," she wrote. "In order to learn the joys of discovering the evidence surrounding my opinion and the [differing] opinion of others, one must recognize the self and the other are the same.

"For a mature person, the fear of the unknown must transform into a curiosity to learn more. It must not become a merciless show of hatred," she stated. "Only when we stop this ignorance can we understand the diverse values of society and develop the community in a more constructive way."

RELATED Korean automakers halt output as coronavirus disrupts parts supply

In a phone interview with Yonhap, the woman confirmed her decision to give up enrollment.

"It was a decision made out of concern for the voices of opposition and fear," she said.

The former student underwent gender reassignment surgery in Thailand in August 2019, according to reports. Her gender reassignment was officially recognized in South Korean courts in October, and she was able to apply for entrance to an all-women's college.

RELATED Virginia passes sweeping LGBT rights legislation

Ahead of her decision to leave campus, her enrollment was both welcomed and opposed at the university, according to the Korea Herald.

Some students demanded the offer of admission be revoked and for the rule apply to all future transgender students, the report says.