Dame Karen Pierce, currently Britain's United Nations representative, was appointed ambassador to the United States on Friday. Photo courtesy of United Kingdom Mission to the United Nations

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Veteran diplomat Karen Pierce was named Britain's new ambassador to the United States, the government of the United Kingdom announced Friday.

Pierce, whose diplomatic career since 1981 resulted in being honored as dame commander in 2018, is currently Britain's United Nations ambassador and U.N. Security Council representative. She replaces Kim Darroch, whose criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump in diplomatic cables, was leaked, leading to his resignation in December.

Pierce's appointment comes as the United Kingdom copes with its official departure from the European Union and an interest, by Britain and the United States, in beginning a post-Brexit trade deal. It is contingent on the approval of the U.S. government, which is expected.

"Karen Pierce is one of the U.K.'s most experienced senior diplomats and will be the first woman to serve as HM [Her Majesty's] Ambassador to the U.S.," the statement from the government said.

She has represented Britain in dealings with Balkan countries, Ukraine, the EU, Afghanistan and the United Nations.

"I am honored to have been asked to represent the U.K. in the U.S.," Pierce said in a statement following her appointment. "I think it is the U.K.'s single most important relationship. There is a deep bond between Britain and the U.S., built on many pillars. We have a fantastic cross-Government team across the U.S. and I look forward to working with them to strengthen and even further deepen the special relationship between our two countries and peoples."