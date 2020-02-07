Pierce's appointment requires approval from the United States Photo courtesy United Kingdom Mission to the United Nations

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Veteran diplomat Karen Pierce has been named Britain's new ambassador to the United States -- the first woman ever to hold that post, the British government announced Friday.

Pierce, whose diplomatic career led to her designation as dame commander in 2018, moves to the diplomatic post after serving as Britain's ambassador to the United Nations and Security Council representative. She replaces Kim Darroch, who resigned in December following criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump in leaked diplomatic cables.

Pierce's appointment comes at a critical time for Britain, which will soon begin negotiating with the European Union to finalize a number of issues following its exit from the bloc last week.

Her nomination requires approval of the U.S. government, which is expected.

"Karen Pierce is one of the U.K.'s most experienced senior diplomats and will be the first woman to serve as [Her Majesty's] Ambassador to the U.S.," the government said.

The 60-year-old Pierce has represented Britain in dealings with the EU, Balkan countries, Ukraine, Afghanistan and the United Nations.

"I am honored to have been asked," Pierce said Friday. "I think it is the U.K.'s single most important relationship.

"There is a deep bond between Britain and the U.S., built on many pillars. We have a fantastic cross-government team across the U.S. and I look forward to working with them."