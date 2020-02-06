Italian police gather at the site of a high-speed trail derailment Thursday on the Milan-Bologna line, near Lodi in northern Italy. Two people were killed in the crash. Photo by Andrea Fasani/EPA-EFE

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A high-speed passenger train derailed in northern Italy near Milan Thursday, killing two rail workers and injuring dozens, authorities said.

The accident occurred before dawn about 30 miles south of Milan, near Lodi. The regional health department said at least 31 people were hurt, but none seriously.

The train was traveling from Milan to Salerno when it derailed near the Livraga station, the Italian Rail Network said.

"It was a serious accident that had a tragic end with the death of two rail workers," Lodi Prefect Marcello Cardona said. "It could have been a lot worse."

Video footage of the wreck showed torn metal on the first train car, where the engine separated, which had flipped onto its side.

The Italian train has a maximum speed of 186 mph, but it wasn't immediately clear if speed was a factor in the crash.

"We are greatly saddened by the two deaths, the two rail workers, and we express our solidarity with the families," Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

The deaths are the first in two years for Italy's rail industry. Two people died in 2018 when a train hit a truck at a crossing near Turin.