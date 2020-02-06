Chinese wearing protective face masks due to the coronavirus threat walk down a street in downtown Beijing on Monday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The global death toll from a deadly new virus skyrocketed to 565 as Chinese health officials confirmed a new daily record of 73 fatalities over Wednesday.

China's National Health Commission confirmed the new figures in a Thursday morning statement, detailing that 70 of the deaths were recorded in Hubei province, the disease's epicenter. Hubei health officials further explained that of those deaths, 52 occurred in Wuhan, the city the disease is believed to have emerged from.

The number of confirmed cases also ballooned by 3,694 over Wednesday to 28,018 nationwide, officials said, with 2,987 of the new cases reported in Hubei.

As of Thursday, 563 people have died from the coronavirus named 2019-nCoV in mainland China since the outbreak began in early December.

Globally, there have only been two deaths outside mainland China -- one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines -- and 24 countries have recorded at least one confirmed case of the disease, according to data from the World Health Organization.

Taiwan on Thursday confirmed two new cases of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare identified the two patients in a statement as a man in his 40s and a female in her 20s.

The man had worked in Wuhan in December before traveling to mainland China mid-January. He returned to Taiwan Sunday before developing a fever and other symptoms the next day.

The woman had been living in Wuhan before traveling to Taiwan Jan. 21. On Saturday, she began to experience symptoms.

"At present, they are being treated in isolation wards," the health ministry said. "The condition is stable."

The two new cases are the 12th and 13th confirmed in Taiwan, it said.

Taiwan also announced effective immediately it would be banning port calls by cruise liners to prevent further spread of the disease, its latest move to stem further infection of the island.

On Wednesday, it raised its travel advisory for travelers from Hong Kong and Macau, ordering residents with "a history of travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau" to a 14-day home quarantine on returning to Taiwan.

Earlier in the week, it announced that starting Friday foreign nationals who have visited or lived in mainland China within 14 days of the date would be barred from entering the island.

The news of the measures came as the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control said Thursday it was notified by Japan that a Taiwanese national quarantined on a cruise ship off the Asian nation's coast has been diagnosed with the disease.

Princess Cruises instituted a quarantine Wednesday for some 3,700 passengers and crew aboard a ship anchored at Yokohama, Japan, after 10 people aboard tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The passenger has been hospitalized in the designated hospital in Japan to receive medical treatment in an isolation ward," Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center said in a statement. "The health authority has requested that other Taiwanese passengers remain in the cabin and at least under quarantine on board for 14 days."

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 36 citizens who were evacuated from Wuhan upon an Air New Zealand flight have arrived safely on Christmas Island where they will join more than 200 others currently under a 14-day quarantine.

"Our focus remains on keeping Australians safe," he said via Twitter.

The flight departed Wuhan on Wednesday with 190 passengers for New Zealand.

On Wednesday, WHO announced a $675 million international preparedness and response plan that will run from February through April to try and prevent further spread of the disease.

The new plan focuses on establishing international coordination and operational support, scaling up country readiness and response operations and accelerating priority research and innovation.

"My biggest worry is that there are countries today who do not have the systems in place to detect people who have contracted with the virus, even if it were to emerge," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement. "Urgent support is needed to bolster weak health systems to detect, diagnose and care for people with the virus, to prevent further transmission and protect health workers."