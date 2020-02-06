Firefighters and Pegasus Airlines crew inspect the wrecked plane after a Pegasus Airlines plane skidded off the Sabiha Goekcen airport runway in Istanbul Wednesday. Officials say three died and 179 were injured. Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Turkish officials said Thursday that three people died and 179 people were injured when a Pegasus Airlines slid off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport Wednesday before the fuselage broke into three pieces and caught fire.

Initial reports after the accident said there were 52 hurt and no deaths. In the update, Turkish officials said the airplane overshot the runway and then dropped about 98 to 131 feet, but an investigation is trying to determine why.

"Pegasus Airlines shares in the profound sorrow of all the people affected by this tragic accident," the company said in a statement. "Above all, we would like to express our profound sympathy and heartfelt condolences to those families and friends who have lost loved ones and extend our thoughts to them at this difficult time. Our injured passengers continue to be treated in hospital and we wish them all a swift recovery."

The airport serves much of Istanbul's Asian districts and the industrial hub cities like Bursa, Kocaeli and Sakarya. Pegasus has been operating for 20 years and flies 47 Boeing and 36 Airbus airplanes.