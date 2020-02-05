Some 200 passengers are taken off of the Kalitta Air Boeing 747-400 freighter and shuttled onto waiting busses at the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, Calif. on Jan. 29. Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Two flights evacuating hundreds of U.S. citizens from the coronavirus-stricken city of Wuhan have departed from China, the military said early Wednesday.

U.S. Northern Command said in a statement the flights, charted by the State Department, were traveling with 350 passengers on board to California military bases.

Both of the flights were heading to Travis Air Force Base in Solano County where one of the planes will refuel before departing for its final destination, the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego, the officials said.

The Department of Defense announced that it was prepared to receive the two planes, which are scheduled to land Wednesday.

On arrival, the passengers will be subjected to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-ordered 14-day quarantine at the two bases where the Department of Defense said it will "work closely with our interagency partners and continue to provide support to the situation as requested. "

The flights come a week after the U.S. government flew 195 citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of an ongoing deadly coronavirus outbreak, to the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, Calif., last Wednesday.

Following the initial evacuation flight, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters while in Uzbekistan that they were working on bringing more U.S. citizens home from Wuhan that has been under lockdown for several weeks by the Chinese government in an attempt to stem the outbreak.

As of Wednesday morning, 490 people had died and nearly 25,000 people have been infected nationwide from the coronavirus -- called 2019-nCoV -- which emerged early December in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Worldwide, the death toll reached 492 as two people have died outside of mainland China. At least 159 people have been infected with the disease in 23 countries aside from China, according to the World Health Organization.

The CDC has confirmed 11 cases of the virus in the United States with 82 cases under investigation.

News of the departing flights comes amid strained relations between the United States and China as the Asian nation has criticized Washington's response to the outbreak, accusing it of fanning fears of the disease by increasing its travel advisory on China while not living up to its offers of assistance.

"The U.S. has said many times that it wants to help China," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Tuesday. "We would like to see early arrival of such help."

Meanwhile, the State Department told U.S. citizens still in Wuhan that they may be arranging further evacuation flights on Thursday.

"Chinese health authorities will be screening travelers at the airport and may deny boarding to anyone who may be of health concern," the U.S. Embassy in China said. "They may also deny boarding to the passenger's family members or involuntarily hospitalize anyone of health concern."

On Tuesday, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense Jonathan Rath Hoffman told reporters that Defense Secretary Mark Esper had requested assistance from the Department of Health and Human Services for assistance housing up to 1,000 people in quarantine if needed at the March Air Reserve Base.