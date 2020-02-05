Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities said more than 50 people were injured Wednesday when a Turkish airliner skidded off a runway in Istanbul and broke apart.

The Boeing 737 operated by Pegasus Airlines was carrying 183 people from Turkey's Aegean Sea province of Izmir when it landed at Istanbul's Sabiha Gocken International Airport. Officials said the plane over-flew the landing, rolled off the runway, crashed and caught fire.

Fifty-two people were injured in the crash, Turkish authorities said, and the aircraft was severely damaged with a noticeable crack in its fuselage above its wings. The airport, which is the smaller of Istanbul's two, closed for a short time after the crash.

"There has been no loss of life," Turkish Transportation Minister Cahit Turhan said.

The extent of passengers' injuries wasn't initially reported.

The plane was built by Boeing in 2009 and operated by the now defunct Air Berlin. It entered the Pegasus fleet four years ago.

Turkish authorities aren't yet sure what went wrong.