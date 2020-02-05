Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae is up against his older sister, Cho Hyun-ah, who teamed up with two other major Hanjin shareholders to stage a proxy fight for the shareholders’ meeting next month. File Photo by Jeong Byung-hyuk/UPI News Korea

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A shareholders meeting next month could settle a family dispute over who controls the South Korean conglomerate Hanjin Group.

Hanjin Group chief Cho Won-tae has managed to get key family members to join his side, but his chairmanship is still in jeopardy as he goes up against his older sister, Cho Hyun-ah, who challenged his leadership position late last year.

Cho Hyun-ah teamed up with two other major Hanjin shareholders, KCGI and Bando E&C, on Friday, according to Seoul-based law firm Bae, Kim & Lee, which is representing the three-way alliance.

The three are expected to stage a proxy fight against Cho to take control of the country's 13th-largest conglomerate, whose flagship unit is Korean Air, during the shareholders' meeting in March.

Together, they have a combined 32.06 percent stake in Hanjin Kal, the group's holding company, compared to Cho Won-tae's 6.52 percent.

Cho Won-tae's mother and younger sister announced Tuesday they would back him with their combined stake of 11.78 percent. Other shareholders are also supporting him, including Hanjin and Delta Airlines, bringing the stake of his side to some 32 percent.

Cho Won-tae took charge of the conglomerate after his father's death last April, and his term is expected to end next month. He wants to extend it, but Cho Hyun-ah announced her opposition to his leadership in December.

It will not be an easy fight: For the chairman, several risks linger in the balance, like the stance of Delta Airlines, which holds a 10 percent stake.

The U.S. airline is often viewed as the chairman's ally, but it has yet to announce a clear stance on the siblings' feud.

The chairman has faced a string of scandals aside from his public family feud. He recently came under fire for taking a trip to Wuhan, China -- where the 2019 novel coronavirus started -- and riding an evacuation plane back to South Korea. Some South Korean citizens complained that he should have done more to help evacuees.

South Korean authorities sent an evacuation plane to the Chinese city late last month. A South Korean police official who works at the consulate in Wuhan complained on social media that Cho did not get off the airplane, and instead took up space in the business class section, which was reserved for sick South Korean citizens trying to leave.

"Cho was on board the flight with two secretaries, adding a spoon to a dinner table that had already been prepared by others. Cho didn't even get off the plane," the police official said.

Hanjin Group denied allegations that the chairman also had aides riding with him on the plane. An official from Korean Air stated, "Cho and Korean Air employees were in charge of in-flight work, while foreign ministry officials dealt with the evacuees."

Cho Won-tae also made headlines late last year for a violent fight with his mother over a management-related disagreement. While visiting his mother's home, he reportedly wielded a fireplace poker, broke a vase and injured his mother in the presence of his wife and three children.

The chairman and his mother eventually apologized for the incident in a statement.