A Chinese man who was the first confirmed patient for the coronavirus in South Korea is recovering following an antiviral drug treatment, South Korean physicians said Wednesday. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- South Korea released a novel coronavirus patient following a "full recovery" after treatment, raising hopes the anti-viral drug used on the patient could be a viable solution.

South Korea's National Medical Center said Wednesday the country's Patient No. 2, a South Korean man in his 50s, was discharged from the hospital after a full recovery, Newsis reported.

"Beginning on the third day [of hospitalization], an antiviral drug was administered to the patient," said Chin Bum-sik, the physician who treated the patient.

"While it is difficult to determine the antiviral agent had a decisive effect on the clinical course of the patient, on the third day of [drug treatment] the patient's chest X-ray showed improvement."

Chin said the patient took oral Kaletra, an anti-HIV medication that includes the drugs lopinavir and ritonavir. The drug blocks the ability of the HIV virus to replicate itself, and also inhibits the growth of cancer cells, according to the report.

South Korea's Patient No. 1 has also been showing signs of improvement after four days of drug treatment. Patient No. 1, a Chinese woman, had been treated with a mix of antibiotics and Kaletra, said Kim Jin-yong, a physician at Seoul's National Medical Center.

South Korea remains on high alert following the outbreak of the virus, also known as 2019 nCoV, as the global death toll reached 493 on Wednesday.

South Korea's military has ordered more than 960 troops to self-quarantine and canceled training, News 1 reported Wednesday. There have been no confirmed patients in the military in Korea, where there are a total of 18 people, nationwide, confirmed for the virus.

Strict immigration control is ongoing at South Korean airports, where hundreds of travelers originating from China continue to arrive daily.

Local television network KBS reported Wednesday security agents require visitors to submit a domestic phone number of a relative or other acquaintance upon arrival. The numbers are dialed at the airport, and passengers are not permitted to move forward with immigration checks if the phone call is not answered, according to the report.