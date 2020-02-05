Chinese authorities have arrested individuals for hiding travel histories in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Chinese authorities arrested a man infected with the novel coronavirus for concealing his travel history to Wuhan, while quarantining thousands of others, according to Chinese state media.

The Global Times reported Wednesday the man wined and dined with thousands of people at several village banquets in late January. There were more than 3,000 people present at the banquets during the Lunar New Year season, according to the report.

The man was confirmed as a patient of the deadly coronavirus on Sunday. Authorities say the man from Jinjiang, Fujian Province, also infected seven other people. More than 4,000 people have been subsequently quarantined, according to Beijing News on Wednesday.

A second man with the surname Zhang has been isolated after being confirmed for the virus in Shandong Province.

Zhang hid his recent visit to Anhui Province, adjacent to Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, from a doctor. A total of 68 medical personnel and 49 other people have been quarantined, according to Chinese state media.

Chinese health authorities are struggling to contain the coronavirus, also known as 2019 nCoV, as the number of deaths and infections continue to rise. The official death toll rose to nearly 500 on Wednesday.

The virus is wreaking havoc in hospitals. China's CCTV reported Wednesday two newborn babies were confirmed for the coronavirus in Wuhan, where the outbreak began in December. One baby was confirmed for the virus only 30 hours after birth. The mother of that baby was a confirmed patient before she gave birth. Her condition is stabilizing, according to Chinese state media.

Neighboring countries are donating aid to China in the country's time of need.

Beijing foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday a total of 21 countries have donated goods for use toward prevention and for potential patients in quarantine.

Hua also said at the press briefing China has the "ability" to fight and defeat the deadly virus, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.