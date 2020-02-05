Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Some residents on New Zealand's South Island started returning home Wednesday after they were forced to flee due to torrential rains and mass flooding that cut off part of the island.

Authorities evacuated about 2,400 residents in the town of Gore because of flooding threats but an emergency official said the Mataura River reached its peak without any major breach, which allowed residents to return.

Residents in Mataura and Wyndham, though, have not yet returned because the water hasn't begun to recede in those areas. Almost 200 tourists in Milford Sound were evacuated by helicopter after they were cut off by floodwaters.

Officials said flooding Wednesday also cut off some roads and led New Zealand's MetService to issue its first-ever red weather warning, a new alert created last year.

"The difference between the orange and red warnings is the impact on people," MetService's Lewis Ferris said. "We saw a road washed out, we saw people isolated. There was a real risk to communities given the impact on the roading network."

Civil defense official Neville Cook said Southland farmers are expecting to lose some livestock as they tried to move the animals to higher ground.