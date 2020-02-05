Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Maesaiah Thabane, the first lady of Lesotho, faced a murder charge Wednesday when she appeared in court in connection with the slaying of her husband's previous wife.

The 42-year-old turned herself in to police Tuesday after they issued an arrest warrant for her on Jan. 10.

Investigators accused her of shooting to death Lipolelo Thabane, Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's estranged wife. She died in 2017, two days before her husband's inauguration.

The Thabanes had been in the process of divorcing at the time of her death. The prime minister married Maesaiah Thabane less than three months after his former wife's death.

Police told CNN that Maesaiah Thabane became the primary suspect in the slaying after she refused to submit herself to questioning in January.

She also faces an attempted murder charge related to the shooting of Thato Sibolla, a friend who had been traveling with Lipolelo Thabane at the time of her death.

The prime minister announced plans last month to retire, though no date has been set.