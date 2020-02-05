Some 200 passengers are taken off the Kalitta Air Boeing 747-400 freighter and shuttled onto waiting buses at the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, Calif. on January 29. Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Hong Kong imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from mainland China after striking hospital workers demanded that border crossings be closed to help contain the novel coronavirus outbreak. Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Hong Kong announced Wednesday that all travelers from mainland China must remain in quarantine for 14 days, as the global death toll from the fast-spreading novel coronavirus reached 492.

Facing increasing pressure to institute a full border closure, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the mandatory quarantine would apply to all travelers from China, regardless of their nationality. It is set take effect Saturday.

The city's medics have been on strike since Monday to pressure Lam into closing all of Kong Kong's crossing points to the mainland, but she has resisted, keeping a handful of land crossings, the airport and Kai Tak cruise terminal open.

One of the 492 deaths from the virus has been recorded in Hong Kong. Another has been in the Philippines, while the remaining 490 have been in mainland China, mainly in or around the outbreak's epicenter in the city of Wuhan.

Princess Cruises instituted a quarantine of its own Wednesday, locking down 3,700 passengers and crew aboard a ship anchored at Yokohama, Japan, after 10 people aboard tested positive for the coronavirus.

The passengers will be forced to stay aboard the Diamond Princess vessel for two weeks, as required by the Japanese Ministry of Health.

"These 10 persons, who have been notified, will be taken ashore by Japanese Coast Guard watercraft and transported to local hospitals for care by shore-side Japanese medical professionals," the company said.

Those quarantined aboard will receive complimentary Internet and phone service during the quarantine as the ship periodically goes out to sea to "perform normal marine operations." Food, provisions and other supplies will be brought on board from Yokohama.

Nearly 25,000 people had been infected in China from the coronavirus -- called 2019 nCoV -- which emerged in December. At least 159 people have been infected with the disease in 23 countries aside from China, according to the World Health Organization.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 11 cases of the virus in the United States, with 82 cases under investigation.

Meanwhile, two flights evacuating hundreds of U.S. citizens from Wuhan departed from China on Wednesday.

The U.S. Northern Command said in a statement the flights, chartered by the State Department, were traveling with 350 passengers to California military bases.

Both of the flights were heading to Travis Air Force Base in Solano County, where one of the planes will refuel before departing for its final destination, the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego, the officials said.

The Department of Defense announced that it was prepared to receive the two planes, which were scheduled to land Wednesday.

On arrival, the passengers will be subjected to a CDC-ordered 14-day quarantine at the two bases, where the Department of Defense said it will "work closely with our interagency partners and continue to provide support to the situation as requested. "

The flights come a week after the U.S. government flew 195 citizens from Wuhan to the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, Calif.

Following the initial evacuation flight, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters while in Uzbekistan that they were working on bringing more U.S. citizens home from Wuhan, which has been under lockdown for several weeks by the Chinese government in an attempt to stem the outbreak.

News of the departing flights comes amid strained relations between the United States and China. China has criticized Washington's response to the outbreak, accusing it of fanning fears of the disease by increasing its travel advisory on China while not living up to its offers of assistance.

"The U.S. has said many times that it wants to help China," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Tuesday. "We would like to see early arrival of such help."

The U.S. State Department told American citizens still in Wuhan that they may be arranging more evacuation flights on Thursday.

"Chinese health authorities will be screening travelers at the airport and may deny boarding to anyone who may be of health concern," the U.S. Embassy in China said. "They may also deny boarding to the passenger's family members or involuntarily hospitalize anyone of health concern."

On Tuesday, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense Jonathan Rath Hoffman told reporters that Defense Secretary Mark Esper had requested assistance from the Department of Health and Human Services for assistance housing up to 1,000 people in quarantine if needed at the March Air Reserve Base.