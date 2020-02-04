Police patrol areas near Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017, following a bombing attack during an Ariana Grande concert. Twenty-two people died in the attack. File Photo by Mushtaq Mohammed/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The brother of the Manchester Arena bomber who killed nearly two dozen people in 2017 was put on trial in Britain Tuesday, where prosecutors argued he's just as responsible for the attack.

Hashem Abedi appeared at Britain's Central Criminal Court to face charges related to the bombing attack at an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people on May 22, 2017.

A jury will determine if Abedi, 22, will be held responsible for the actions of his brother Salman Abedi, who detonated a suicide vest at the concert and died in the attack in Manchester, about 170 miles northwest of London.

Hashem Abedi pleaded not guilty in October to 22 counts of murder in connection to the attack. Prosecutors say Abedi bought bomb-making chemicals, helped to buy a vehicle in which to store materials and helped make the bomb's detonator tubes.

Prosecutor Duncan Penny said Abedi was involved in the "planning, experimentation and preparation" for the attack.

"The effects of the resulting explosion were both sudden and lethal," Penny told the court.

Prosecutors noted that more than 100 other concert-goers were injured in the bombing, some seriously.

Government attorneys argued that the two shared a goal of killing, maiming and injuring as many people as they could in a public place to create terror.

A jury was selected Monday for the trial, which is expected to run for about two months.