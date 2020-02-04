Iranian demonstrators burn an American flag in Tehran, Iran. The nation's top court ruled Tuesday an accused spy linked to the CIA will be executed. File Photo by Maryam Rahmanian/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Iran's Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a death sentence for an Iranian man accused of spying for the United States' Central Intelligence Agency.

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeili identified the suspect as Amir Rahimpour and said he would be executed shortly.

Esmaeili said Rahimpour was a "highly-paid CIA spy seeking to pass information regarding Iran's nuclear program to the U.S. intelligence service.

"He will soon be held to account."

The Iranian high court said two others have been sentenced to 10 years in prison for collecting information for the United States under the guise of charity work.

Iran's intelligence ministry said last year it dismantled a U.S. spy network by arresting 17 Iranian citizens who'd been working for the CIA. It said the Iranian spies were employed by private organizations and institutes in the nuclear, military and cyber sectors, where they collected classified information.

U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed the accusations at the time, saying Tehran was telling a "totally false story." Iran said it captured Rahimpour and others as they tried to leave the country.

Iranian Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said his agency identified last April nearly 300 CIA spies in Iran and other nations.

Tehran said nuclear scientist Shahran Amiri, also an accused spy for the United States, was executed in 2016 for leaking secret information.