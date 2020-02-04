The lengthy report said patients are still vulnerable because hospitals and the National Health Service don't have the same checks and balances to detect "rogue" doctors. File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- British investigators said Tuesday an imprisoned surgeon got away with harming his patients for years because the National Health Service and hospitals operated in a "culture of avoidance and denial" about his crimes.

Ian Paterson was sent to prison in 2017 to serve a 20-year sentence for mistreating more than 1,000 patients, including performing unnecessary surgeries, like mastectomies.

The investigative report said Paterson's staff and bosses constantly looked the other way and displayed a "willful blindness" to his actions, despite repeated chances to stop him.

The 232-page report said healthcare officials failed at nearly every turn to protect patients from Paterson.

"It is the story of a healthcare system which proved itself dysfunctional at almost every level when it came to keeping patients safe, and where those who were the victims of Paterson's malpractice were let down time and time again," it said.

From 1994 until his conviction, Paterson worked at five different hospitals. The report said he began exaggerating or inventing cancer risks in some patients, mostly women, and performed operations that were unapproved and breached national guidelines.

Investigators say patients are still in danger because NHS and hospital checks and balances are not uniform in Britain.

"It is our opinion that it remains possible for poor or unsafe practice to be undetected today," the report said.