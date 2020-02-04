The Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon, chief of the Christian Council of Korea, lashed out at President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A conservative South Korean pastor known for his inflammatory speech attacked President Moon Jae-in on Thursday, accusing the South Korean leader of lying to the public.

The Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon, chairman of the Christian Council of Korea, said during a prayer breakfast in the South Korean city of Gwangju that Moon is distorting the history of the city, News 1 reported.

Jun has previously accused Moon of being a "red," or a communist.

Gwangju was the center of a historic uprising in 1980, when during nine days of protests South Korea's military junta beat and killed citizens.

On Tuesday, Jun denied the historical record and claimed Gwangju is a "leftist city." In the same speech, Jun referred to Moon using offensive language and said "Moon is committing a history scam."

Jun also said Gwangju became a "left-wing city" after Pak Hon-yong, a Korean independence activist, visited the city and turned Gwangju "red," or communist. Pak, a communist, was later executed in North Korea in 1955 upon the orders of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung, a political rival.

Jun, who rallied crowds of protesters in 2019 against Moon's justice minister, who later stepped down, also attacked former President Kim Dae-jung. Jun said Kim Dae-jung was a communist and a leader of the South Korean Workers' Party in South Jeolla Province.

Jun's harsh rhetoric against the current government has prompted South Korea's ruling Democratic Party to push for an investigation. The party was seeking to charge Jun with inciting sedition, The New York Times reported in November.

Jun is under police investigation and faces more than 10 charges, including violation of public election laws and using bribes to recruit followers, according to News 1.

Families of the victims of the Gwangju Uprising are still seeking the remains of disappeared people who were likely massacred under the military.

South Korean news service CBS No Cut News reported over the weekend an excavation in Gwangju ended without new findings.

South Korean analysts have said at least 200 people were murdered in 1980.