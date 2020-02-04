Feb. 4 (UPI) -- An avalanche in eastern Turkey on Tuesday struck a bus, killing at least four people and injuring seven others, local officials said.

Van Gov. Mehmet Emin Bilmez said some 200 rescuers evacuated several people from where the avalanche struck on Van Bahcesaray highway.

"The search and rescue efforts of our teams in the region are continuing," he told Anadolu Agency.

He said rescuers also received medical treatment.

The Daily Sabah reported the minibus was carrying up to 15 people at the time. Also struck by the snow was a heavy-duty vehicle, the driver of which was able to evacuate before the snow inundated the truck.

The avalanche happened amid harsh weather conditions.