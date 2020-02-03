Russia said Monday trains will cease operations at the border with North Korea. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- North Korea and Russia have temporarily suspended the operation of a railway that runs between the two countries, according to a Russian press report.

RIA Novosti reported Monday trains will no longer run between the two countries, as Russia reports its first two confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus.

"In connection with the spread of the new coronavirus, passenger trains [that operate between the two countries] will cease running" on Monday, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said, according to the report.

Russian Railways confirmed the statement. The operator of the Baranovsky-Khasan railway line said the decision to shut down the transportation link came after a North Korean request on Saturday.

"Passenger trains that operate between Khasan [on the Russian side] and the Tumen River [on the North Korean side] will be temporarily suspended starting Feb. 3 following a request from Korean State Railway on Feb. 1," Russian Railways said.

Russian Railways is also shutting down train routes that run between Russia and China. The official death toll in China climbed to 362 on Monday.

Flights between Russia and North Korea may have already been suspended. On Saturday the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said in a Facebook post the North Korean foreign ministry has announced additional measures to stop the spread of the China coronavirus.

"Flights between Pyongyang and Vladivostok have been temporarily suspended," the Russian Embassy said, according to Yonhap. North Korea's Air Koryo operates two flights per week between Pyongyang and Vladivostok.

Russia is also stepping up measures at its border following two confirmed cases.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhai Mishustin signed an order to seal the border of the Russian Far East. Moscow is to deport any foreigners who have been confirmed patients, according to Tass news agency.

Russia has not banned Chinese nationals but their movement has become significantly restricted, according to reports.

Tatiana Golikova, deputy prime minister, said the two confirmed patients are Chinese nationals who were in Zabaykalsky Krai in eastern Siberia and Tyumen Oblast in western Siberia.