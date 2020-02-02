A police officer secures the site of an incident after a man has been shot by armed police at a street in Streatham, London, on Sunday. Photo by EPA-EFE

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- British officers shot and killed a man after at least two people were stabbed in what police described as a terrorist-related incident on Sunday.

Metropolitan Police wrote on Twitter that a suspect died and the scene was fully contained as two people were injured in the attack in the town of Streatham, just south of London on Sunday afternoon.

"A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed," police said.

The conditions of those injured was not immediately known.