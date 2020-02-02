A police officer secures the site of an incident after a man has been shot by armed police at a street in Streatham, London, on Sunday. Photo by EPA-EFE

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- British officers shot and killed a man after at least three people were injured in what police described as a terrorist-related incident on Sunday.

Metropolitan Police wrote on Twitter that a suspect died and the scene was fully contained after multiple stabbings in the town of Streatham, just south of London on Sunday afternoon.

"A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed," police said. "The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related."

Police said one person was hospitalized in life-threatening condition, a second is being treated in a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and a third was treated for minor injuries at the scene before being taken to a hospital.

"We were called at 1:58 p.m. today to reports of an incident in Streatham High Road," the London Ambulance Service said. "We are working closely with the other emergency services and are treating a number of patients at the scene."

Streatham High Road was closed in both directions following the incident.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan issued a statement on Sundy saying he is in close contact with police officials, and thanking officers and other first responders for their response.

"Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life -- here in London we will never let them succeed," he said.