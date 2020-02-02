An aerial view shows the completed site of the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, on Sunday. The construction of the 1,000-bed temporary field hospital began on Jan. 24 to house coronavirus patients. Photo by EPA-EFE/YFC

A few Chinese wearing protective face masks visit a normally bustling, international shopping mall in Beijing on Friday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

A Chinese person wearing a protective face mask walks past a parked ambulance designed to cope with major emergencies at a normally bustling, international shopping mall in Beijing on Friday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Philippines has reported the first coronavirus death outside China, where the toll climbed to 360 fatalities and 17,205 cases through Sunday.

China's National Health Commission reported 2,829 new cases and 57 additional deaths for a total of 360, according to the South China Morning Post on Monday.

Eight days ago, there were 46 deaths in mainland China. The first death was reported on Jan. 11.

Hubai Province, which is the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 1,921 new cases and 45 additional deaths through Saturday, China's National Health Commission said.

Also reported Sunday morning, there were 4,562 new suspected cases, including 2,606 in Hubei, for a total of 19,544. And 2,110 patients remain in serious condition in hospitals, and 328 people have been released from hospitals after being cured, the commission said.

In the Philippines, a 44-year-old male Chinese national died Saturday, according to Rabindra Abeyasinghe, the World Health Organization representative to the Philippines. He was the companion of a 38-year-old Chinese woman who arrived in the Philippines from Wuhan on Jan. 21 after traveling through Hong Kong.

"This is the first reported death outside China, but bear in mind that this is not a locally acquired case, but in the epicenter of the disease in Wuhan, where there are very large number of deaths. We are working with the DoH to minimize and contain the disease," Abeyasinghe said.

Hours before the death was announced, Philippines Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go said a temporary travel ban will be issued for visitors from China, including Hong Kong and Macau, regardless of their nationality.

"Taking into consideration the concerns raised by key government officials and health experts, the president made a decision and has agreed to adopt this recommendation and implement it immediately as additional precautionary measure to protect the Filipinos," the senator, a former close aide of President Rodrigo Duterte, said Sunday in an interview on GMA News TV.

Filipinos will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period upon arriving in the Philippines from China. There are about 240,000 Filipino workers in Hong Kong.

Many of these are domestics helpers who would have made plans to return to home in April for Holy Week, according to Eman Villanueva, a spokesman for the Asian Migrants Coordinating Body in Hong Kong.

"I was scheduled to go home in February for my mother's death anniversary ... I am basically deprived of going home and spending time with my family," Jess Mendez, a 38-year-old Filipino domestic helper in Hong Kong, said in a report by the South China Morning Post.

In Hong Kong, there were 14 reported cases, with 10 in Taiwan and eight in Macau.

Outside mainland China, a total of 149 cases have been reported, including 96 in other Asian nations, 23 in Europe and 13 in North America. In the United States, there are nine confirmed cases by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Sunday, a second woman in Santa Clarita County, Calif., was reported with the illness -- though the cases are not related.

All major cities in: "https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-02-02-20-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank"} Hubei province, with 62 million people, are now under lockdown. On Saturday, Xiangyang announced the shutdown of railway stations and suspension of public transportation.

In Wuhan, where there are the most cases of any city, authorities announced plans to quarantine all suspected patients and those known to have been in close contact with a confirmed case.

China is building two hospitals with 2,600 beds in less than two weeks in Wuhan. One building called Huoshenshan Hospital was completed Sunday.

A study from the University of Hong Kong assumes each infected person could have passed the virus on to 2.68 others.

A total of 137,594 people that have had close contact with infected patients, the Chinese commission said.

On Saturday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called for greater efforts to speed up the manufacturing and secure the supply of key medical products.