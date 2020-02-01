Authorities have charged two people in connection with a December burglary on the home of Tamara Ecclestone, daughter of billionaire former Formula One Group boss Bernie Ecclestone. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities charged two people Saturday in connection with raid on Formula 1 Group heiress' Tamara Ecclestone's home in London.

London's Metropolitan Police, which investigated the high value burglary in Kensington, charged Maria Mester, 47, of Milan, Italy, and Emil-Bogdan Savastru, 29, of Tower Hamlets, both with conspiracy to commit burglary.

They both appeared at a London court Saturday. The majority of jewelry stolen has not been recovered.

The BBC reported that the two charged included a cleaner and her bar worker son.

They are being kept in custody and will next appear in court on Feb. 28

Investigators believe jewelry valued at $66 million was stolen from the home of the daughter of Bernie Ecclestone, the former chief of Formula One Group, which is responsible for promoting the World Championship for single-seat auto racing. The burglary occurred on Dec. 13 after the heiress left the country with her family.