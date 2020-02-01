Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities charged two people Saturday in connection with raid on Formula 1 Group heiress' Tamara Ecclestone's home in London.
London's Metropolitan Police, which investigated the high value burglary in Kensington, charged Maria Mester, 47, of Milan, Italy, and Emil-Bogdan Savastru, 29, of Tower Hamlets, both with conspiracy to commit burglary.
They both appeared at a London court Saturday. The majority of jewelry stolen has not been recovered.
The BBC reported that the two charged included a cleaner and her bar worker son.
They are being kept in custody and will next appear in court on Feb. 28
Investigators believe jewelry valued at $66 million was stolen from the home of the daughter of Bernie Ecclestone, the former chief of Formula One Group, which is responsible for promoting the World Championship for single-seat auto racing. The burglary occurred on Dec. 13 after the heiress left the country with her family.