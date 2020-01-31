Chinese municipal workers wear protective face masks in front of a photo studio featuring a portrait of former chairman Mao Zedong as the coronavirus alert continues in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The number of confirmed cases of the mysterious new coronavirus climbed on Friday to nearly 9,800 worldwide as the daily death toll in China hit a record of 43 fatalities, bringing the total to 213 since the outbreak began early last month.

Chinese health officials said 42 of the 43 deaths occurred in Hubei Province, 30 of which were reported in its capital city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak and home to the now-closed seafood and animal market the disease is believed to have emerged from.

Nearly 2,000 new cases were confirmed from Thursday with 1,220 of those cases reported in Hubei, they said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying announced Friday that the government was charting two airplanes to pick up Chinese tourists stranded abroad as airlines continue to cancel flights to Wuhan or deny residents of the coronavirus-stricken city to board flights.

"In view of the practical difficulties recently encountered by Chinese citizens from Hubei, especially Wuhan, overseas, the Chinese government has decided to send civil charter flight to take them directly back to Wuhan as soon as possible," she said in a statement.

China's Civil Aviation Administration said it will be dispatching the two planes Friday to retrieve Hubei residents from Bangkok, Thailand, and Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.

A total of 18 countries have reported at least one confirmed case of the coronavirus, dubbed 2019-nCoV, totaling 98 cases, prompting countries to either restrict access or straight out close their borders to Chinese citizens in an effort to clampdown on the spread of the disease, which is transferable from person to person.

On Friday, a day after the Philippines reported its first infected patient with the coronavirus, Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte issued an order banning Chinese nationals from Hubei province.

"It will last until the threat is over given that the safety of our countrymen is foremost in the President's mind," presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

The Philippines' first confirmed case is a Chinese woman who flew from Wuhan to Hong Kong before traveling through several Filipino cities, he said.

"The patient is being treated and isolated," he said. "There is no way that she will transmit the disease to another person as the hospital personnel are protectively dressed and their mouths and noses covered with surgical masks plus their hands covered with gloves."

The move follows Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signing an order to close its Far Eastern border with China Friday, and its Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement it had suspended the issuance of electronic visas to Chinese nationals at checkpoints in the Far East, the Kaliningrad Region and at air, sea, automobile and pedestrian checkpoints in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region.

According to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, better known as ASEAN, countries throughout Asia have restricted entry to Chinese nationals in an attempt to clamp down on the disease's spread.

Sri Lanka has suspended visas on arrival from China while Malaysia and Singapore have stopped issuing visas to those from Hubei. Meanwhile, Mongolia and North Korea have closed their borders with China.

New Zealand also announced its first suspected case of the disease on Friday.

Ministry of Health Director-General Dr. Ashley Bloomfield told reporters in a press conference that the person had arrived with symptoms at a hospital in Auckland and was now in isolation with the results expected on Saturday.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak an international public health emergency that will mobilize researchers and clinicians to develop effective drug treatments and vaccines.

Meanwhile, Facebook said it will be working to support the WHO by limiting the spread of "misinformation and harmful content" about the coronavirus on its platforms.

The social networking giant said it will be removing content with false claims or conspiracy theories about the disease that have been flagged by global health organizations and health authorities as harmful.

"We're focusing on claims that are designed to discourage treatment or taking appropriate precautions," Kang-Xing Jin, head of Health at Facebook, said in a statement. "This includes claims related to false cures or prevention methods -- like drinking bleach cures the coronavirus -- or claims that create confusion about health resources that are available."

He added that it will also ban, block or restrict hashtags that are being used to spread such false information.