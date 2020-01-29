A former attorney for ex-Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn, shown here in 2018, said Japanese authorities broke into his office Wednesday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Former Nissan executive Carlos Ghosn's former Japanese attorney said prosecutors broke into his Tokyo office Wednesday, breaking into drawers to gain access to information.

Japanese authorities are investigating how the fugitive automotive executive escaped from Japan to Lebanon in late December.

"They came in large numbers and forced their way in," attorney Junichiro Hironaka said. "They came in with people who could pick locks and the areas they couldn't pick, they broke."

Hironaka resigned as Ghosn's defense attorney Jan 16, weeks after the former executive's surprise escape. He said he refused the prosecutors' demands to turn over Ghosn's computer he used at his office because it was against Japanese criminal procedure law.

Ghosn, who had been jailed on financial misconduct charges, claimed Nissan executives and prosecutors were out to get him in a "rigged" judicial system.

On Wednesday, Lebanon's court officials rejected Japan's request to extradite Ghosn, saying the former Nissan Motor's chairman could face trial there if he committed a crime.

Interpol issued a wanted notice for Ghosn at Japan's request after the escape, but Lebanon officials said they had banned Ghosn from traveling in response to the notice.

Lebanon officials said they cannot arrest Ghose based on Japanese law but would be willing to examine information about his case from Japanese prosecutors. Japanese officials said they hope to work through diplomatic channels to get Ghosn extradited back to the country as well.

Japanese prosecutors have also issued an arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, Carole Ghosn, for alleged perjury during a court appearance in 2019.