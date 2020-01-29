A general view of the last plenary session attended by British members of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium Wednesday. Photo by Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE

Assistants of the European Parliamentary Labor Party (EPLP) wipe away tears Wednesday during a meeting ahead of their last plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. Photo by Oliver Hoslet/EPA-EFE

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Nearly four years after Britons voted to leave the European Union, members of European Parliament are expected to approve Britain's departure in a vote Wednesday and finalize the exit, which is set for Friday.

European Parliament will vote in Belgium on the withdrawal agreement that was brokered by London and the EU and finally passed by British Parliament. It's the final hurdle to Britain's exit from the 28-nation bloc after nearly a half-century of membership.

The draft terms will be debated in Brussels before a ratification vote, but it is expected to pass since the agreement has already been approved by several critical parliament committees. If European Parliament votes for the deal, Britain will officially leave the EU on Friday.

At Wednesday's meeting, the EU will give the British government a copy of an "instrument of ratification" document after the vote.

"Signing the instrument of ratification of the withdrawal agreement is a historic moment that will legally bring an end to our membership of the European Union, and delivers on the promise we made to the British people," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"It is the start of a new chapter for an independent, sovereign Britain, looking forward to a decade of renewal and opportunity. Whether we are reducing trade barriers between nations, tackling climate change, or improving lives around the world, our vision of a truly global Britain will be a force for good."

Scottish National Party leader Ian Blackford said Wednesday he hopes "our European friends leave a light on for Scotland," and called for a "tailored" post-Brexit immigration system for Scotland.

After Britain and the EU part ways Friday, the two will begin negotiating terms of its future relationship beginning in March. The terms will include specific details on trade, travel and several other issues.

A commemorative 50-pound coin will be issued on Friday upon Britain's exit, which reads, "Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations."