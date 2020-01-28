Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Hong Kong clamped down on its border with mainland China Tuesday in a bid to stop the coronavirus outbreak, as health officials in Japan and Germany reported new cases of domestic transmission.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced travel restrictions between the Beijing-controlled territory and the mainland, although she stopped short of a full-scale border closure. Lam said two passenger rail lines connecting Hong Kong with the mainland will be suspended starting at midnight Thursday, as the first two cases of the Wuhan coronavirus were found to have entered via the rail link.

Flights between the two sides will be cut by half, she said, and cross-border tour buses will also be reduced. Lam added that China has agreed to stop issuing tourist visas to mainlanders seeking to visit Hong Kong.

"The flow of people between the two places needs to be drastically reduced," she said.

Chinese officials say there were at least 4,535 confirmed coronavirus cases in China as of Tuesday morning and nearly 7,000 suspected cases. The outbreak has so far killed 106 people. Official figures showed a 65 percent jump in the number of reported cases between Sunday and Monday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control issued its highest-level warning advising against "all nonessential travel to China."

In Japan and Germany, officials reported their first human-to-human transmission of the virus not connected with travel to China.

The Japanese case, its sixth, involves a tour bus driver. In Germany, health officials said a man from the Starnberg region of Bavaria had been hospitalized with the coronavirus, but added that the risk of transmission to the local population was low.