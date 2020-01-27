Afghan soldiers prepare to reach the scene of a plane crash near Ghazni, Afghanistan, on Monday. Photo by Sayed Mustafa/EPA-EFE

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A plane that crashed in a Taliban-controlled region of central Afghanistan on Monday has been identified as a small U.S. Air Force jet, according to news reports.

CBS News and Fox News reported that an Air Force Bombardier E-11 jet crashed in Ghazni province after initial reports had indicated the downed plane was a passenger jet operated by Afghan Ariana Airlines.

A U.S. military official wouldn't comment on the fate of the crew, but a spokesman for the Ghazni provincial government said the bodies of the plane's two pilots had been found at the crash site about 110 miles southwest of Kabul, in a region held by Taliban militants.

It appeared the plane was flying between the southern city of Kandahar and Kabul when it went down.

U.S. military officials confirmed they were investigating the crash and that early efforts were hampered by poor weather, which kept crews grounded.

Initial reports indicated the downed plane was a passenger jet with 83 people aboard operated by national carrier Ariana. The government-run airline, however, swiftly denied the crash involved an Ariana flight, saying all of its planes were safe and accounted for.

Another plane also crashed in Iran on Monday -- a Caspian Airlines passenger jet that skidded off a runway and crash-landed in southwestern Iran. The plane was carrying 144 people but no casualties were reported.

State-run ISNA reported the crash was caused by technical problems with the landing gear.