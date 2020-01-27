Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping have strengthened military ties as they both stand in opposition to U.S. plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in the Asia Pacific. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Russia completed the second delivery of a S-400 Triumf or Triumph anti-aircraft missile system to China in December, according to a Russian press report.

Tass news agency reported Monday the weapon, which includes two divisions of launch devices, radiolocation stations, energy and service equipment, spare parts and instruments, was delivered to China, according to Russian diplomatic and military sources.

China also received 120 advanced anti-aircraft guided missiles of two types, sources told Tass. Under contract, the Russians are required to provide 18 months of guarantee service, an obligation that went into effect in December, according to the report.

Russia delivered the first S-400 regimental set to China in July 2019, transporting the weapons by ship.

China and Russia initially agreed to the weapons purchase in 2014. In 2015, China became the first foreign buyer of Russia's S-400 missile defense system. Around that time, Beijing signed a contract to deploy S-400 missiles in the country for $3 billion.

Russia has increased exports of the S-400 to other countries, including Turkey. India may have also signed a contract with Russia, according to reports.

Russia's S-400 system is similar to U.S. THAAD batteries. The anti-aircraft missiles of the S-400 have a maximum range of about 250 miles.

Russian deliveries of the S-400 system to China come at a time when Moscow is also sending a large number of missiles to Turkey for Turkey's S-400 system.

A total of 120 missiles were recently delivered to Turkey.

Russia and China have grown closer as Russia continues to stay under U.S.-led international sanctions. Trade has also grown between Russian and China, surpassing $100 billion in 2018, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.

Beijing and Moscow have opposed U.S. plans to deploy medium-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific. Putin has said Russia would react like "mirror," according to the report.