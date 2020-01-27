The magnitude-6.3 quake Monday did not produce a tsunami threat, officials said. Photo courtesy U.S. Geological Survey

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A powerful magnitude-6.3 earthquake jolted the Solomon Islands in the southwestern Pacific Ocean on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Scientists said the sharp quake was centered 90 miles southeast of the capital, Honiara, at a depth of 11 miles. Officials said a tsunami warning was not necessary.

Some 23,000 people were estimated to have felt moderate shaking and more than 400,000 light shaking.

A tourism official for the islands said the quake produced "quite a jolt," but added there was no visible evidence of damage.