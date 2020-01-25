All major Chinese New Year events have been canceled in China's capital, along with all other large-scale activities in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

One of the capital's major temple fairs is closed due to the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The death toll from the coronavirus in mainland China has risen to 41 with more than 1,200 cases of infection, health officials said Saturday.

The Hubei provincial health authority confirmed that 15 more people have died from the coronavirus in the city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began, raising the death toll to 41 in mainland China.

It also confirmed another 180 new cases of pneumonia with new coronavirus in Hubei province, increasing the total number confirmed cases of the coronavirus to more than 1,200 in mainland China.

The virus that likely began in December in a now-closed seafood market in the city of Wuhan , has spread to every province in China, except remote autonomous regions of Qinghai and Tibet.

On Saturday, the Hubei provincial health authority said there were 77 new cases in Wuhan, four new cases in Shiyan city, 13 new cases in Jingmen city and 13 new cases in Xiaogan city.

In Wuhan, social media videos show patients in overcrowded hospitals. The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said in a statement there was a shortage of beds and long outpatient lines in the city.

Authorities have placed tens of millions of people across 11 cities under indefinite travel restrictions to contain the spread.

The city of Wuhan, normally a transport hub, has been placed on lockdown since Thursday. Now, 15 Chinese cities in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, are in lockdown, impacting more than 57 million people. Lockdown orders vary from city to city, but all have experienced a halt in public transportation services. In Wuhan, and nearby Huanggang, markets, cinemas, roads, train stations and airports have been shutdown.

Festivities for the Lunar New Year holiday in China, which began Saturday, have been called off in Beijing, Hong Kong and other major cities to control the spread of the virus.

Thirteen countries outside mainland China have 38 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including Australia, four, France, three, Hong Kong, five, Thailand, five, Singapore, three, United States, two, Taiwan, three, Macao, two, Malaysia, three, Nepal, one, Japan, three, Vietnam, two and South Korea, two.

The number of cases in Australia rose to four after three who traveled from China to Sydney, Australia tested positive for the coronavirus, city health authorities said.

In Hong Kong, organizers in the city have canceled a marathon otherwise scheduled to take place in a couple of weeks amid fear of the coronavirus spreading as Hong Kong raised its response level to the virus to "emergency." The 70,000 participants in the marathon will receive refunds.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said other large-scale events, such as the Spring Festival and Lantern Festival, will also be canceled. School is also canceled until Feb. 17.

Across the world, nearly 1,400 people have been infected.