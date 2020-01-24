Police said the shooting Friday killed at least six people at a home and train station in Rot am See, Germany. File Photo by Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- An assailant shot and killed six people in central Germany on Friday and was taken into custody, authorities said.

Police said preliminary indications are the unidentified shooter knew all six of the victims. A German media report said the six were members of the same family. Investigators said the assault was the result of a "relationship incident."

Two others were injured in the attack.

Officials said they received calls about the shooting at a home near a train station in Rot am See, about 80 miles southeast of Frankfurt. Some of the dead were shot at the train station and the others were at the home.

Rot am See is a town of about 5,200 residents.