A Russian flag flies near the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Two Russian diplomats in Bulgaria are under investigation following accusations of espionage. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Bulgarian government will likely expel two Russian diplomats who are believed to have spied for Moscow, officials said Friday.

Chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev said the two unidentified diplomats are being investigated.

"[Geshev] has informed the minister of foreign affairs about the collection of evidence regarding espionage activities," said Sofia's prosecutor-general's office.

Moscow said Bulgarian officials harmed "traditionally constructive" Russia-Bulgaria relations by announcing the investigation before Russian officials were told. Moscow threatened to take action if the diplomats are expelled.

"The Russian ambassador to Bulgaria was summoned to the Bulgarian foreign ministry, where a note was handed to him on declaring the embassy's diplomat persona non-grata," read a statement from the Russian Embassy.

"No evidence confirming their activities incompatible with their status has been furnished. Russia reserves the right to take tit-for-tat measures."

Bulgaria said one of the diplomats gathered information on Bulgarian election processes and the other spied on energy security measures.