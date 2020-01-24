Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A doctor in Solihull, England, is under investigation for allegedly conducting unnecessary surgeries, and a hospital contacted 217 former patients for review of their medical procedures.

Dr. Habib Rahman, an orthopedic shoulder specialist, is under investigation by Britain's General Medical Council. His patients at Spire Parkway Hospital have been "recalled," or asked to return to the hospital to "assess whether their care was appropriate," after the Royal College of Surgeons completed a probe of Rahman's diagnoses and surgeries.

The investigation was revealed after an unnamed woman, who had two unsuccessful surgeries, was invited back to the hospital for a consultation in which she was told by another orthopedic surgeon that her surgeries were pointless.

"Not only was I told my surgeries were unnecessary, but that the type of surgery I'd received from Mr Rahman wasn't his specialist field," she said.

Rahman's shoulder surgery practice was restricted in 2018 and suspended in 2019. During that time, Spire Healthcare, operators of Spire Parkway Hospital, invited the Royal College of Surgeons, an independent group that regulates surgery procedures in England, to investigate Rahman's practice.

The healthcare company was the center of an investigation, ending in 2017, in which Dr. Ian Patterson, a breast surgeon, was jailed for 20 years after conviction on 17 charges of wounding with intent. Ten plaintiffs sued Patterson after he conducted "extensive, life-changing operations for no medically justified reason," court papers said, but it is believed hundreds of patients underwent traumatizing and disfiguring surgeries after they were told they had cancer.